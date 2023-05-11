Third Qualifier for 104th WV Golf Amateur Championship tees off in Charleston

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The third qualifier for the 104th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place Tuesday at Edgewood Country Club. Jeremy Vallet of Logan was the Medalist of Wednesday’s qualifier with a one under par 70.

Other major presenters include United Bank and The Greenbrier.

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship. There were 67 players competing May 10 for 17 spots and two alternates in the Championship. The other qualifying players from today were:

Jeff McGraw of Princeton, (+1) 72;

Duncan Waugaman of Huntington, (+2) 73;

Josh Arbaugh of Morgantown, (+2) 73;

Chase Wolfe of Charleston, (+2) 73;

Stephen McDavid of Scott Depot, (+3) 74;

Andrew Johnson of Hurricane, (+3) 74;

Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot, (+3) 74;

Bryson Beaver of Elkview, (+3) 74;

JT Rowsey of Culloden, (+3) 74;

Brett Barber of Hurricane, (+3) 74;

Brian Hart of Bluefield, (+4) 75;

Ludwig Balbuena of Hurricane, (+4) 75;

Brian Nickerson of Hurricane, (+4) 75;

PJ Ball of Barboursville, (+4) 75;

John Bumgarner of Hurricane, (+5) 76; and

Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek, (+5) 76. The alternates are Mason Weese of Charleston and Matt Holley of St. Albans. “We’re pleased to have one of the better fields for a qualifying event and one of the largest fields,” said Edgewood’s Head Golf Professional Craig Berner. “It’s a nod to Edgewood Country Club and it’s course quality.” “We’re very happy to be at Edgewood Country Club to help determine our field for the West Virginia Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Auto and Mercedes-Benz,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “With today’s field of 62 players, we’re pleased to these seven premier courses in West Virginia to host our qualifiers. The remaining qualifying dates and locations are:

May 15 at Glade Springs Resort (Cobb), Daniels;

May 17 at Locust Hill Golf Course, Charles Town;

May 22 at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Huntington; and

May 25 “Last Chance Qualifier” at Bel Meadow Golf Club, Mt. Clare.

The Amateur Championship will take place May 28-31 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96

of the past 103 years.

Click here for today’s leaderboard.

-30-

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.