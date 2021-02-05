The Health Plan opening new Labcorp patient service center in Wheeling, West Virginia

Release from The Health Plan:

WHEELING, W. Va.—– The Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc. has announced the opening of a new Labcorp patient service center (PSC) in Wheeling, WV.

Labcorp, which operates an extensive network of PSCs throughout the United States, is the exclusive independent laboratory provider for outpatient and clinical testing services for The Health Plan (THP) insured members. PSCs are community-based sites where patients can have blood drawn and provide a urine specimen for diagnostic tests that their healthcare providers recommend and pre-employment screens.

Labcorp is committed to providing convenient, high-quality, and cost-effective laboratory testing. Using an in-network laboratory helps THP members maximize their lab benefits and minimize out-of-pocket expenses. For providers, the expertise and efficiency that Labcorp delivers helps instill confidence in the quality of test results and speed of service.

“This is really a win-win-win. Together, THP and Labcorp are improving services and the patient experience for members, providing a reliable, top-notch resource for providers, and bringing a new site here to the Wheeling community,” said Jeff Knight, president and COO of THP.

“We are excited to open a new PSC in Wheeling and bring quality testing and service to members of The Health Plan” said Todd Homan, regional vice president of Labcorp. “This opening reflects our ongoing and growing relationship with THP, and we look forward to improving the health and lives of those in Wheeling.”

Labcorp offers many services for providers and patients, including:

• Patient Convenience & Access – easy-to-use online and web-based tools to help patients make appointments, streamline the lab check-in process, get advance estimates of out-of-pocket costs for testing, access test results, and experience simplified billing and payment.

• Comprehensive Testing – comprehensive menu of frequently requested, specialty and genetic tests, with an emphasis on precision medicine tests to help providers deliver more personalized care to each patient.

• Value-Based Care – data tools to help providers with value-based care and population health initiatives.

• Variety of Test Order & Results Delivery Solutions – simplified test orders and results through electronic health record (EHR) interfaces, including access to historical test results regardless of the ordering physician.

• Clinical Studies – the opportunity for providers and patients to participate in clinical studies, helping to advance treatment of complex diseases and speed the delivery of new treatments.

“We are proud of our partnership with Labcorp, which is an outstanding company with an excellent reputation, and we are thrilled to bring this service to our members, providers, and the Wheeling community,” Knight said.

The patient service center, located at 951 National Road, Wheeling, WV, is open and accepting appointments and walk-ins. Appointments can be made by visiting labcorp.com. Please note that this location does not perform nasal or throat swab collections for COVID-19 PCR testing to detect a current infection; those samples must be collected by a doctor or other healthcare provider. At-home collection is also available through Pixel by Labcorp (PixelbyLabcorp.com).

About The Health Plan

As one of the largest locally managed care organizations in West Virginia, The Health Plan has a 40-year history of community and charitable giving. From sponsorship of local youth-focused asthma and diabetes camps to college scholarship programs and sponsorships of dozens of community events throughout the region, The Health Plan strives to make a positive and healthy impact throughout the geographic regions that we serve.

The Health Plan (healthplan.org) is a clinically-driven, technology-enhanced, and customer focused health maintenance organization that manages and improves the health and wellbeing

of its members. Established in 1979, the West Virginia-based company, with offices in Wheeling, Charleston and Morgantown, WV and Massillon, OH has offered a complete line of managed care products and services designed to provide health care systems and clients with innovative health care benefits and plans at a reasonable cost across the mid-Atlantic region and nationally.