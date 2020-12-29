The Health Plan of West Virginia donates to food banks in the “Spirit of Giving”

WHEELING, W.Va. —– The impact of COVID-19 continues to negatively affect the economy and the thousands of families struggling with lost wages and loss of employment throughout West Virginia. The Health Plan (THP) recognizes the need within the communities it serves and has once again taken action to help the groups working to fight hunger, fill pantries and put food into the hands of those in need.

THP launched its “Spirit of Giving 2020” campaign earlier this year and recently donated an additional $55,000 to 11 different non-profit food banks throughout the state. THP has donated a total of $165,000 to local food banks in 2020.

“We are incredibly grateful for The Health Plan’s generosity. We share a common goal of providing caring and compassionate services to those in need,” said Beth Zarate, Executive Director of Catholic Charities West Virginia. “This donation will enable us to continue serving those in our community who are struggling during these challenging times.”

“The pandemic and subsequent economic downturn have put a tremendous strain on local food banks, pantries and community kitchens,” said Jeff Knight, president and COO of THP. “Our goal with these donations is to support local organizations in acquiring food and distributing those resources as quickly and efficiently as possible – especially at this time of year. We are proud to support these groups and the essential work they do in our local communities.”

“The Health Plan’s donation is a true blessing for the House of the Carpenter,” said Rev. Dr. Michael Linger, Executive Director, House of the Carpenter. “The COVID-19 crisis we are all facing has increased the number of individuals and families that are being challenged with food insecurity. These sorts of donations allow us to maintain our curbside deliveries and provide student food bags and weekend backpack food bags to local elementary schools.”

