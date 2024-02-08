The Education Alliance announces new board members

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Education Alliance has announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. The Education Alliance is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to mobilizing business and community partnerships that equip West Virginia students for success.

The Education Alliance is governed by a visionary Board of Directors whose members represent a diverse range of small businesses, corporations, education, and local communities from across West Virginia. In January, the organization elected D.F. Mock as its newest Chair of the Board of Directors. “The Education Alliance is critical to building strong partnerships between industry and education,” said D.F. Mock, Regional President, United Bank. “I am pleased to welcome our new board members and I look forward to serving with them to advance the organization’s mission of making a difference in the lives of youth in West Virginia.”

The new members will serve three year terms effective January 1, 2024. They include:

Mary Elisabeth Eckerson, Dominion Energy

Trish Weisberg Erwin, Service Wire

Derek Kurtzman, Dow

Joshua Spence, Alpha Technologies

Shannon Winkleman, Procter & Gamble

“I’m delighted to welcome an outstanding mix of experts to help guide the work of the Education Alliance” said Dr. Amelia Courts, President/CEO. “Our board of directors represent a diverse range of industries and regions across the state. They each bring valuable insight and experience that enables the Alliance to positively impact more than 12,000 West Virginia students each year.”

For more information on The Education Alliance or a complete list of Board of Directors, please visit www.educationalliance.org.

About the Education Alliance

The Education Alliance is a statewide nonprofit organization that advocates for a quality public education for all students. Established in 1983, the Alliance works to advance its mission by mobilizing business and community partnerships that equip West Virginia’s students for success. For more information, visit educationalliance.org.