The day Intuit and Alorica came to Bluefield

Co-authored by: COLLEEN BEERS, President of North America and Europe Operations at Alorica and MARK NOTARAINNI, Chief Customer Success Officer at Intuit

Brad Smith, executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors, speaks about Intuit’s Mission Hope program in this file photograph. (Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Jessica Nuzzo)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — In March when Intuit announced we’d be coming to Bluefield to open a Prosperity Hub, bringing 200-500 new jobs, there was a contagious buzz of excitement in the air. The process in finalizing the location was very competitive, but in the end, Bluefield was selected for a variety of factors including: business success factors (e.g. a local workforce), a place with a real need and a clear focus from local and regional government on economic development. On paper, Bluefield along with our other prosperity-hub city, Johnstown, Pa. rose to the top of a list of nearly 1,000 cities that could both reap the biggest effect of having hundreds of new jobs and be home to important customer experience roles that are vital to Intuit’s success as a leading financial technology provider.

As we’ve continued to grow our partnership with Bluefield, we’ve learned what the data didn’t tell us. The Bluefield community is resilient. It’s a community that understands how to achieve success, and where its people are hungry for more. Bluefieldonians are passionate, hardworking and kind. Since March, our decision to invest in Bluefield has only been further reinforced and galvanized by new conversations, opportunities and collective progress.

But until just a couple weeks ago, we were missing a huge piece of the puzzle: a partner employer to create and provide customer success jobs. Upon completion of a comprehensive selection process, we are thrilled to announce that we’ve chosen to partner with Alorica, a global leader in customer experience solutions. So without further ado, we’d like to introduce you to Alorica.

