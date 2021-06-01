By JoAnn Snoderly, WV News

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Shinnston resident James Coulter had a goal to be in the best shape of his life by age 40. He set his sights on the Boston Marathon, and by 40, he achieved that goal and qualified for the iconic race.

Now at age 41, he will run the race, scheduled to be held Oct. 11.

“For a runner, it’s the biggest stage in the entire world,” Coulter said. “I had a goal of being in the best shape of my life by the time I was 40, and I just wanted to be able to perform on the biggest stage in the entire world just to kind of show you’re never too old to give up on your dreams. I don’t want age to define what I can do. I just wanted to work hard and achieve something huge.”

Coulter grew up around running near Martinsburg. His father ran competitively in high school and college. At 61, he, too, will compete at the Boston Marathon alongside his son after qualifying for the first time.

The two will train together when they’re in the same city…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/the-biggest-stage-in-the-entire-world-shinnston-west-virginia-resident-trains-for-boston-marathon/article_99e28cb5-c52c-583a-9df0-3a299b82abd9.html