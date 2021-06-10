By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Evidentiary hearings on a request that could determine the future of the Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County wrapped up Wednesday after two days of testimony.

The Public Service Commission heard testimony and cross-examinations Wednesday of experts on behalf of groups for and against a request by Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company for the PSC to approve improvements to Mitchell and other power plants in the state.

The companies are seeking certificates of public convenience and necessity from the PSC as well as a 1.5% rate increase on electric consumers to fund the needed environmental improvements to Mitchell, the Amos Plant in Putnam County, and the Mountaineer Plant in Mason County.

The improvements will bring the power plants in line with federal rules for wastewater and handling coal ash. The finalized coal ash rules require the companies to inform the state Department of Environmental Protection by Oct. 13 whether they intend to retire Mitchell. The PSC’s pending decision on the companies’ certificate will determine whether Mitchell stays open past 2028…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/06/testimony-ends-in-mitchell-plant-hearing-before-west-virginia-public-service-commission/