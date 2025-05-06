Teddy Bear Fair brings children closer to the hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Going to the doctor or hospital can be intimidating. Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) wants to introduce children to health care providers using the Teddy Bear Fair.

Educational booths teaching children about safety, nutrition, exercise, handwashing and more surround the parking lot.

Children can pick up a stuffed animal at the fair.

Medical professionals use the animals to show children about band-aids, X-rays and casts so children will feel more comfortable the next time they have to see a doctor.

The Teddy Bear Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.

Through the fair’s games, prizes and activities, children and adults learn how to live a healthy and safe life and obtain a positive hospital experience.

The best part about Teddy Bear Fair is it’s FREE!