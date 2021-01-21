TechConnectWV to host SBIR-STTR Boot Camp Feb. 4

Release from TechConnect West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – TechConnect West Virginia, in partnership with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and the WVU Industrial Extension, will host a virtual workshop at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 to educate research-focused entrepreneurs on how to apply for, and the benefits of, the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant programs.

For more information, or to register for the free, virtual workshop, visit www.techconnectwv.org/events.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen more than 300 entrepreneurs, small businesses and researchers participate in these workshops and many of them have applied for and won hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in federal funding for research and commercialization efforts,” said Anne Barth, Executive Director of TechConnect. “The program is helping the state build its technology economy and creating jobs for West Virginians.”

Participants in the boot camps will learn what is involved in developing a concept for a proposal, identifying opportunities, preparing to write an SBIR-STTR grant, best practices for successful applications and how to navigate the registration process.

The SBIR-STTR program is often called “America’s largest seed fund” because it provides early-stage funding to encourage small businesses to engage in Federal research and development to create commercially viable innovations.

TechConnect is working to grow the number of West Virginia companies participating in the SBIR-STTR program through the “Bridging the Ecosystem in Science & Technology in West Virginia” program, or “BEST in West Virginia” program. The program is made possible by funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Federal & State Technology Partnership Program.

Additional SBIR-STTR workshops will be offered monthly through August. Details and registration information can be found at www.techconnectwv.org/events.

For more information, contact Anne Barth at [email protected].