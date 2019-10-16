TechConnect’s Women & Technology Conference set for Oct. 21 in Charleston

Release from TechConnect West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Addressing the under-representation of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), while also encouraging women to excel in these fields is the driving pursuit of the 2019 Women & Technology Conference, to be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston, event organizers announced.

“This year’s Women & Technology Conference will feature a host of inspiring women leaders, like Pam Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of Infor, Ann L. Chester, Director, Health Science & Technology Academy at WVU Health Sciences Center and Michelle Christian, Director of Rural Affairs for the U.S. Small Business Administration, offering real world experience and boots-on-the-ground strategies for growing in the tech economy,” said Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia.

Barth said the event will cover a variety of important topics, to include:

Gallup Strengths-Based Leadership Overview

Finding Your Voice & Taking the Lead

Starting A Career in Tech – How We Did It

Research Journeys of Women Scientists

Meet the Makers, Iconic West Virginia Companies

Event presenters include:

The Honorable Joe Manchin, U.S. Senate

The Honorable Amy Shuler Goodwin, Mayor of Charleston

Pam Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, Infor

Skye Smith, Data Scientist, Terbium Labs

Chelsie Cooper, Marshall University

Beth Fanning, Business Analyst & Project Manager, CentralApp

Jordan Castelloe, Lead Instructor, NewForce

Natalie Roper, Executive Director, Generation West Virginia

Alicia Dalton-Tingler, Lead for Grid Modernization / Technical Project Manager, Technology Development & Integration Center, NETL

Lee Ann Haley, Chief of Staff, Laboratory Operations Center, NETL

Heather Quedenfeld, Associate Director Coal, Technology Development & Integration Center, NETL

Kylee Underwood, Physical Scientist / Technical Project Manager, Technology Development & Integration Center, NETL

Katy Murphy, KeyLogic Communications Manager at NETL

Ann L. Chester, Director, Health Science & Technology Academy, WVU Health Sciences Center

Michelle Christian, Director of Rural Affairs, U.S. Small Business Administration

Nancy Bruns, Co-Founder/CEO, J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

Lisa Allen, President & CEO, The Ziegenfelder Company

Kim Mack, President, Cyclops Industries, Inc.

Deedre Hayes, WV Manufacturing Extension Partnership

Dr. Melanie Page, Associate Vice President for Creative and Scholarly Activities, WVU

Dr. Maria Perez, West Virginia University

Dr. Hanna Szczepanowska, West Virginia University

Dr. Rosalynn Quinones, Marshall University

Dr. Erica Harvey, Fairmont State University

Dr. Jan Taylor, Science & Research Division, WV HEPC

“Women working in technology fields as well as those interested in pursuing, or migrating to, a technology-focused career are encouraged to attend the event,” said Barth. “In addition, anyone interested in exploring ways to bridge the tech gender gap and inspire future generations of girls to pursue STEM fields should also consider joining us.”

The 2019 Women & Technology Conference is hosted by TechConnect West Virginia and sponsored by: Marshall University, West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Division of Science & Research/WV Higher Education Policy Commission, NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium, Suddenlink by Altice, West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust, West Virginia Regional Technology Park, The High Technology Foundation, KeyLogic, West Virginia University, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Allegheny Science & Technology, and the West Virginia Press Association.

To register, visit www.techconnectwv.org or click here. For additional information, contact Anne Barth at (304) 444-2918 or anne@techconnectwv.org.