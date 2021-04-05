Tax reform debate continues in final days of West Virginia Legislative session

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The dominant theme running throughout this year’s session of the West Virginia Legislature has been tax reform.

The 60-day session is set to end April 10, and there are still multiple, competing tax plans up in the air.

While all the plans revolve around ways to eliminate the state’s personal income tax, Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers — who control both legislative chambers, with a 77-member supermajority in the House of Delegates — have differed on the best way of going about offsetting the $2.1 billion the state receives in revenues annually from income tax collections.

Justice, who was elected as a Democrat in 2016, later switched to the Republican Party. He was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2020 with 62.7% of the total vote, making him the state’s first elected Republican governor since 1996…

