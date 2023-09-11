Tammy Jordan of Fruits of Labor and Communities of Healing to speak at Appalachian Regional Commission Annual Meeting on Tuesday

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Tammy Jordan, owner of Fruits of Labor, a social enterprise that serves as a model for the recovery to work program Communities of Healing, is set to share her insights this week at the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) annual conference, entitled Appalachia Rises, in Ashland, Ky.

Jordan will be a panelist at the 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday breakout session titled, “Boots on the Ground – How Communities are Addressing Behavioral Health and Workforce Challenges.” The panel to be held in Twin Bridges C of the Delta Hotel, will be moderated by Hollie Harris, President and CEO, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Inc. Others on the panel with Jordan include Elizabeth Jones, Director of Operations and Advancement, Appalachian Children’s Coalition in Southeast Ohio; and Doug Naselroad, Master Luthier and Founder Appalachian School of Luthiery in Hindman, Ky.

Judy Moore, deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and executive director of the West Virginia Hive, the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and a partner in the Communities of Healing program, said, “Tammy has decades of experience in helping those in recovery and what she has learned from opening four retail establishments and contributing to the successful Communities of Healing program will be meaningful to share.”

The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The innovative program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for more than 10 years with those in recovery and 20-plus years in business. The successful Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and WV Hive.

More about Communities of Healing is at www.communitiesofhealing.com