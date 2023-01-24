Tamarack Foundation for the Arts extends deadline to Feb. 1 for ‘Arts Business Accelerator’ program applications

WV Press Release Sharing



BECKLEY, W.Va. – The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) is extending the

deadline for applicants of the TFA ‘Arts Business Accelerator’ program, a six-month training

program set to kick off with a two-day bootcamp at the Beckley Arts Center next month. Locaartists and creative entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply by February 1. Those in the cohort

will receive at no charge small-business development training, coaching, access to accountants,

learning workshops, monetary subsidies to access markets, and networking opportunities from

a seasoned professional trainer.

The West Virginia Hive is working in partnership with TFA to support this training. Judy Moore,

executive director of the WV Hive and a board member of TFA, said the deadline has been

extended to February 1 to capture any interested participants. She said 11 applications have

been received, and the goal is to reach 20 eligible artists.

Moore said the TFA ‘Arts Business Accelerator’ program is focused on women from low to

moderate income households and members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color)

community of any gender or income who live in or own a business in the program service area,

which includes Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh,

Summers, and Wyoming counties. Nationally recognized professional trainer Elaine Grogan

Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts , Dublin, Ohio, is leading the workshop.

Kandi Workman, TFA Program Manager, said “those of us in the local arts community

recognized a need to support the development of women and BIPOC-owned small businesses

within southern West Virginia counties and areas declared distressed or at-risk by the

Appalachian Regional Commission.” She said the TFA Arts Business Accelerator is made possible

through a grant from the Truist Foundation. Childcare and dependent care stipends for

participants are available on an as needed basis for the in-person bootcamp. The stipends are

funded by WV American Water.

The registration form is available here: https://forms.gle/B3UFzmedu51goibj7

Full details and information on how to apply can be found on the TFA website:

https://tamarackfoundation.org/workshops-trainings/

Questions about the program and the application process can be directed to Workman at TFA:

[email protected]