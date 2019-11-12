Joselyn King, The Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — A survey sanctioned by the anti-greyhound racing group Grey2K USA Worldwide indicates an overwhelming majority of West Virginians want greyhound racing eliminated in West Virginia, and oppose $15 million in “subsidies” the industry receives from the state.

This undated file photo shows greyhounds racing at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, meanwhile, questions the use of the word “subsidize” in the survey, and says the language misled voters.

He also believes the poll exemplifies an intensified effort by greyhound racing opponents to pass legislation eliminating the industry during the next regular legislative that begins in January.

The Legislature acted in 2017 to stop the funding to breeders, but the legislation later was vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice.

Dog racing takes place in West Virginia at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, and at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/11/survey-west-virginians-want-greyhound-subsidies-to-end/