Surface infrastructure bill moves from U.S. Senator Capito committee as infrastructure talks continue

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Calling it the “anchor” for ongoing infrastructure talks with the White House, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito threw her support behind a transportation improvement package Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously passed the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 on Wednesday morning after the committee marked up the bill.

“I have always been optimistic that we would get here,” said Capito, R-W.Va. “But I am thrilled that we reached a bipartisan agreement that will address our nation’s surface transportation needs.”

The bill passed the committee five days after EPW Chairman Tom Carper, D-Del., and ranking Republican committee member Capito announced the release of the bill last Saturday. The bill also is the work of Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., the chairman of the EPW Subcommittee on Transportation Infrastructure, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., the subcommittee’s ranking Republican member…

