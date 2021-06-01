Supermajority of West Virginia county clerks oppose federal changes to election laws

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON — Every county clerk in West Virginia except one has united against the federal For the People Act, a massive election reform package in Congress.

The County Clerks’ Association of West Virginia sent letters Thursday to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., urging them to reject S. 1, the For the People Act. The letters were signed by 54 out of 55 county clerks, with only Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney not signing on.

“We, the undersigned County Clerks in West Virginia, stand together and united, as the West Virginia County Clerks’ Association in firm opposition to S. 1,” the letter stated. “We support your opposition to S. 1, and stand with you in your opposition of the bill and in support of maintaining the Senate filibuster for elections legislation.”

The letter did not include reasons why the county clerks — a bipartisan group of 37 Democratic clerks and 17 Republican clerks — oppose the For the People Act. In an email, Preston County Clerk Linda Huggins, president of the County Clerks’ Association, said West Virginia’s elections went smoothly in 2020 during COVID-19 and the state doesn’t need additional federal rules and regulations…

