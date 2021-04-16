Study: West Virginia one of 15 states with restrictive early/absentee voting laws

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is one of 15 states that make early and absentee voting more difficult, a study by the Center for Election Innovation and Research released Thursday found.

“The most secure elections are those that allow voting to be spread out over a series of days, using a series of methods,” David Becker, executive director of the center, said during a virtual media briefing Thursday. “Spreading out voting over a longer period of time is an integrity issue.”

Becker said the report, “How Easy Is Voting In Your State?” was prompted by legislation introduced in multiple state legislatures to restrict voting by mail and early voting, legislation prompted by what he called President Donald Trump’s “big lie” in claiming the presidential election was stolen from him.

“We just ran the most secure, transparent election in American history, and that is objectively true by any measure you look at,” Becker said. “Yet, a substantial number of people believe the exact opposite.” …

