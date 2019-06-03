Student Success Act amended, up for vote today in West Virginia Senate

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate returned Sunday to amend the Student Success Act, moving the bill to third reading and passage this morning.

There were seven amendments to Senate Bill 1039 awaiting senators for the 2 p.m. floor session Sunday. All but one were adopted.

One amendment by state Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, added additional penalties in the event of a work stoppage like what occurred in 2018 and for two days in February. The amendment was adopted 17-14.

