Stonerise unveils new branding across its transitional care network

Press release from Stonerise:

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia’s leading provider of clinician-led transitional care recently unveiled “One Stonerise,” an initiative to unify its branding and “Back to Health, Back to Life” positioning across The Stonerise Network, which includes Stonerise Transitional Care Centers, Stonerise Therapy, Stonerise Home Health and Stonerise Hospice. Stonerise Home Health serves 58 counties across West Virginia and southeast Ohio. Its 17 Transitional and Skilled Nursing Centers across West Virginia all offer on-site Stonerise Therapy with rehabilitation gyms and Stonerise therapists.

“We’re excited to unify our look across The Stonerise Network,” said Stonerise CEO

Larry Pack. “Our day-to-day operations have not changed, nor has there been any

change in ownership or how much we value our nearly 3,000 team members and 2,000 patients. We remain committed to serve others through love while getting patients back to health and back to life.”



“This rebranding effort was well underway long before the pandemic struck, and while our team members are working through incredibly challenging circumstances right now, we also know joy and sadness are not mutually exclusive,” said Pack. “Change is not easy, but it can also symbolize hope and growt

“We are Appalachians serving our neighbors and communities as they age. We support patients through major transitions along their care journey – whether through short- and long-term care stays, home health support, therapy or hospice. We hope unifying under the Stonerise name will help our patients, team members and communities better understand who we are.”

Stonerise began in 2009 with the intention of creating a better way of caring for our communities, our loved ones and their legacies. As Stonerise grew from providing skilled nursing services in a handful of locations to an integrated healthcare network focused on a continuum of care for aging patients, the need to grow the brand became evident.



In addition to adopting warm, Appalachian colors and a modern logo that symbolizes its history, all Stonerise care center locations and service line names are being unified under one name:

Former Name – New Name

Stonerise Healthcare – Stonerise

Stonerise at Home – Stonerise Home Health

Berkeley Springs Center – Stonerise Berkeley Springs

Carehaven – Stonerise Belmont

Charleston Transitional Care – Stonerise Charleston

Clary Grove – Stonerise Martinsburg

Eagle Pointe – Stonerise Parkersburg

Eastbrook – Stonerise Charleston

Glenwood Park – Stonerise Princeton

Harper Mills – Stonerise Beckley

Mapleshire – Stonerise Morgantown

Meadow Garden – Stonerise Rainelle

Meadowview Manor – Stonerise Bridgeport

Mound View – Stonerise Moundsville

Pine Ridge – Stonerise Kingwood

Piney Valley – Stonerise Keyser

River Oaks – Stonerise Clarksburg

Springfield – Stonerise Lindside

The Brier – Stonerise Lewisburg

Valley Haven – Stonerise Wellsburg

For more information, visit Stonerise.com.