Stealing governor’s thunder, WV Senate releases strong May revenue report

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — May was another strong month for state tax collections, with collections of $380.9 million topping estimates by $46.38 million, or 14 percent.

Strong income tax and severance tax collections, which combined came in $32.04 million ahead of estimates, accounted for much of the positive revenue report — which was released Monday, not by the governor’s office, but by the Senate Finance Committee.

Traditionally, the governor’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Revenue and state Budget Office, releases the monthly revenue reports.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail