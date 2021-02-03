By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State Senate leaders offered a preview of their priorities for the coming session during a West Virginia Press Association virtual lookahead meeting Tuesday afternoon.

WVPA typically holds a one-day series of sessions in Charleston each year before the session but COVID constraints this year led to a change to four virtual meetings stretched across Tuesday through Thursday. The session begins Feb. 10.

Republicans saw their majority grow in the November election. GOP Caucus chair Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, said, “Positive things are happening in West Virginia. … We must wisely and cautiously with decisiveness take bold steps to change the course of the future.”

Reflecting Gov. Jim Justice’s desire to phase out the personal income tax, tax reform will be at the forefront of the GOP agenda, he said. They look to shift some of the tax burden from West Virginia workers to tourists, nonworkers, travelers and out-of-state businesses…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/02/02/state-senate-leaders-outline-their-goals-for-the-2021-legislative-session/