State school board requires West Virginia counties to offer at least some in-person instruction

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After several relatively large county school systems decided to keep their classrooms closed longer amid the coronavirus pandemic, the West Virginia Board of Education ordered them to open.

The state board voted Wednesday, with no members dissenting, to ban counties from having countywide “remote learning.” Remote learning is when a district doesn’t offer any in-person instruction, and instead teaches children only online or through paper handouts.

“Remote learning is not teaching,” board President Miller Hall said. “Remote learning is ‘I’m going to give you a packet and you look at it, and do the questions and turn it in.’ But here’s the problem: It’s not equity, because some of them don’t have a computer.”

Many students don’t have sufficient internet access, among other obstacles they might face.

But the state board and the Department of Education that it oversees haven’t yet provided any detailed data showing how much students struggled during the fall…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/state-school-board-requires-wv-counties-to-offer-at-least-some-in-person-instruction/article_1313501d-20cd-5a24-9b9c-37c8f97d80b8.html#utm_source=wvgazettemail.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Fwvamupdate%2F%3F-dc%3D1610620202&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline