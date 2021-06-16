State prepares for West Virginia Day celebrations

The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Tourism continues the celebration for the state’s birthday on June 20, 2021. This year offers something extra to celebrate, as the state marks the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“There’s never been a better time to visit the iconic country roads of West Virginia. After a long and difficult year, we’re encouraging folks to plan their perfect summer road trip in the Mountain State,” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “Help us tell our story by sharing your travel photos, and show the world why John Denver called us ‘Almost Heaven.’ To mark this anniversary, we’re giving away amazing prizes to 50 lucky road trippers.”

Mountain State fans who post their best West Virginia travel photos on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter using #AlmostHeaven will be entered automatically in a drawing to win one of 50 donated prizes, including an overnight stay at the Thorny Mountain Fire Tower located in Seneca State Forest, the ultimate weekend getaway package from Mountaineer County CVB, a rafting trip with ACE Adventure Resort, a Parkersburg getaway package and two night stay at The Blennerhassett Hotel and accommodations at The Greenbrier Resort…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/communities/2021/06/state-prepares-for-w-va-day-celebrations/