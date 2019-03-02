West Virginia Housing Development Fund announces Moody’s ‘Aaa’ credit rating

Press Release from W.Va. Governor’s Office:

CHARLESTON, WV – Moody’s Investor Service has once again affirmed West Virginia Housing Development Fund’s “Aaa” issuer credit rating. This qualification is Moody’s highest ranking and the Fund is the only state housing finance agency to receive this distinction.

“The Fund’s staff works hard on behalf of so many West Virginians. This is a great distinction and the entire state should be proud of this accomplishment,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who serves as Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Directors. “More importantly, this rating helps us do what we do best – empower our residents to make their dream of home ownership a reality.”

In its report, the rating service praised the Fund’s “strong equity position” and “balance sheet strength.”

“The Fund has the strategic initiative and financial flexibility to proactively adapt to economic conditions since the Great Recession,” the report stated. “It is well-positioned to maintain strength while effectively meeting its mission to increase the supply of affordable housing and support public and private sponsors of affordable housing.”

The report went on to commend the Fund’s “solid history of very high operating performance,” as well as the Fund’s strong loan portfolio quality and ability to identify and work through complex challenges.

“We are fortunate to serve a community that understands what it means to own a home,” said Erica Boggess, the Fund’s Executive Director. “We have faith in this state and its residents, and that faith is reflected in this rating.

The report also noted the Fund’s Board of Directors for their high level of engagement and recognized the Fund’s “deep bench of seasoned staff” saying the team has “a strong understanding and constantly monitors potential risks to programs using advanced technology tools and infrastructure.”

In addition to this distinction, The Huffington Post had also named West Virginia the best state for first-time homebuyers specifically because of WVHDF mortgage programs.

Moody’s Investment Service is a global leader in independent credit ratings.