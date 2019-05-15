‘Blame My Roots’ announces inaugural country music festival

Press Release:

BELMONT, Ohio: ‘Blame My Roots Fest’ has announced a new outdoor country music festival scheduled for July 18 – 20 at Valley View Campgrounds in Belmont, OH. The event will include both camping and a concert lineup of national and local acts.

Chris Dutton, Blame My Roots Fest Event Coordinator, said he couldn’t let the traditions of the past 40 years end with Jamboree. Together with his sister, Nina Dutton, he formed a new company and Blame My Roots Fest was born.

Valley View Campgrounds has long been a staple of the local country music community, serving as one of the largest campgrounds for Jamboree in the Hills annually for the past 28 years. With Live Nation’s decision to place the country music concert on hiatus for 2019, the Duttons erected the Blame My Roots Festival to keep country music alive in the hills.

“For the past four decades, my family’s campground has hosted tens of thousands of country music enthusiasts every third week in July,” Dutton said. “The traditions of those fans have permeated these grounds, so it only made sense to keep the spirit of country music in Belmont County alive right here. We’re proud of the venue our family has built; it feels like a natural transition.”

Blame My Roots Fest will offer live music Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20 within the campgrounds. Artists include Trace Adkins, Tyler Farr, Joe Diffie, Whiskey Myers, Lindsay Ell and Gabby Barrett. Also signed to perform are Ryan Hurd, Dillon Carmichael, Joe Zelek, The 11/70 Band, Whey Jennings, Kyle Daniel, Walker Montgomery, Sydney Mack, Tim Ullom Band and Frank Vieira.

The amphitheater will consist of two separate stages to maximize the concert experience, and patrons are free to BYOB.

Blame My Roots Fest will be open to the public Sunday, July 14 through Sunday, July 21 and will offer 800 campsites with capacity for 4,800 campers, more limited than years past. Camping will be mostly “primitive,” with a limited number offering electric hookups. Additional camping and parking will be available at West Pike Inn Campground & Motel.

For tickets and additional concert and camping information, visit blamemyrootsfestival.com.