State Fair of West Virginia opens today with WVDA taking active role

Press Release from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The State Fair of West Virginia is set to begin today in Fairlea, W.Va., and will run until Saturday, Aug. 17.

This year, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will once again be hosting the West Virginia Grown Country Store at the Gus R. Douglas Agriculture Annex Building. The store will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 9 am to 7 pm Aug. 9 – 17 and will feature more than 40 West Virginia vendors and their locally grown products. In addition, the store will host wine and cider tastings, educational opportunities and a maple cotton candy machine run by the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association.

West Virginia Agriculture

Commissioner Kent Leonhardt

“Right now, West Virginia is doing a tremendous job promoting our tourism industry. What we must not overlook are the traditional fairs and festivals that embody our culture and heritage,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “If you have missed previous fairs, take time out of your busy schedules, put aside the distractions, pack up the family and head to Lewisburg. Traverse the livestock barns, take part in a honeybee or maple demonstration and support a local farmer by visiting the WVDA Country Store.”

Annie Mac Naturals

Appalachian Mt. Specialty

Aroma of the Andes Coffee

Blue Smoke Salsa

Bluestone Mountain Farm

Brookstone Soaps

Candies by Lind

Daniel Maple Syrup

Daniel Vineyards

Dark Hollow Foods

Hawk Knob Hard Cider & Mead

Heasley Homestead Maple

In a Jam!

Krisiti Anns Bakery

Kirkwood Winery

Lem’s Meat Varnish

Lisa Dawn’s Delights

Lovely Creations Handmade Soaps & More

M & S Maple Farm

Nahwya Farms

Out of This World Salsa

Rozy’s Peppers

Ruslyn Confections, Inc.

Safari Meats

Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats

Sister Sues Jams & Jellies

Smith Candy



Spangler’s Family Farm



Stone Road Vineyard



Tarbilly’s BBQ



The Black Dog Coffee Company



The Blue Spoon Café



The Leavitt Farm



Thistle Dew Farm, LLC



Uncle Bunk’s, LLC



Up the Creek Mustard & Sauces



Walnut Hollow Farm



WV Maple Syrup Producers



WV Veteran Produced Honey



Yoders



Agriculture Annex Activities: Daily wine and hard cider tastings; Featured West Virginia Grown products; Honeybee hive display; Maple cotton candy sampling; Farmers Market Rules and Regulations Review; Spotted Lanternfly educational display

Special Events: Women in Agriculture Reception, Sunday, August 11, at 11:30 a.m.; Governor’s Day, Thursday, August 15; Farm Heritage Award Luncheon

Commissioner of Agriculture for the Day:Students ages 9-18 submitted presentations on this year’s theme, “The Future of Agriculture: How Technology Can Change the Industry.” The winners will serve as Honorary Commissioners of Agriculture for a Day. They’ll meet with Commissioner Kent Leonhardt, take part in events during the fair, shadow WVDA staff and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the fairgrounds. They’ll also be featured in the September issue of the Market Bulletin.

Contact Information: WVDA Fair Location – Gus R. Douglass Agriculture Annex; WVDA Related Fair Questions – Beth Southern 304-550-3620; Media Inquiries – Crescent Gallagher 304-380-3922; Animal Health – 304-558-2214; State Fair of West Virginia – 304-645-1090