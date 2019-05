By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

A family leads their horse out of the stable at the State Fair of West Virginia Thursday. (Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia’s 2019 livestock, horse show, and home, arts and garden competitions are now open.

Each year, the competitive exhibits department looks for unique contests to add, the release said.

Competition highlights for 2019 include the Old Timer Hog Showmanship, Barn Quilt painting and the Draft Horse Pull.

