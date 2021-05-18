State Auditor McCuskey, U.S. Senator Manchin talk COVID relief with West Virginia officials

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — State officials want to help local communities know how they can legally spend federal aid money to help repair and rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from around the state gathered Monday at West Virginia University at Parkersburg to listen to presentations on the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and ask questions of West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey and others about federal money coming locally, how it can be spent and about the processes to keep track of those expenses.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a video message to those in attendance talked about the lives lost to the COVID-19 virus, including 2,700 West Virginians as well as the way people have adapted to be able to keep things moving forward and how local officials know the best way to handle local problems in receiving federal aid money through the ARP.

“This was a challenging year that tested every American,” Manchin said. “You know how best to use this funding to protect and improve the lives of those in your communities.” …

