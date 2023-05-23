Star-studded cast headed Greenbrier for third annual GameChanger Golf Classic

Hall of Fame College Basketball Coach Roy Williams heads All-Star lineup for Wednesday’s Prevention Education Fundraiser

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The third annual GameChanger Golf Classic is Wednesday and Thursday at the Greenbrier, raising awareness and funds for the prevention education program in West Virginia elementary and secondary schools addressing the deadly opioid and fentanyl crisis.

Roy Williams

Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams serves as this year’s GameChanger keynote speaker at Wednesday night’s premier event, and many of the celebrities attending will be part of the field at Thursday’s Celebrity Golf Scramble.

“It is so gratifying to see so many successful West Virginians coming together for the third straight year to help save the lives of our young people and strengthen our communities,” GameChanger founder and Executive Director Joe Boczek says. “This is another prime example of West Virginians rising to the occasion to send a message that we will address opioid and substance misuse and the deadly fentanyl issue head on.”

Among those participating in the GameChanger salute will be Governor Jim Justice, who serves as GameChanger head coach; U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito; state officials Senate president Craig Blair, Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, state superintendent of schools David Roach, Board of Education president Paul Hardesty and Delegate Moore Capito;

Former WVU standouts Warren Baker, Herbie Brooks, Meg Bulger (GameChanger’s Education and Community Relations liaison who will serve as Wednesday’s emcee), Kevin Jones and Cam Thoroughman (basketball) and Anthony Becht, Marc Bulger, Avon Cobourne, Major Harris, George Henshaw, Brian Jozwiak, Darryl Talley, Joe Pendry, Bo Orlando and Tyler Orlosky (football);

Coach Charles Huff, Coach Bill Legg, Coach Clint Trickett, Coach Shannon Morrison and Mike Bartrum of the Marshall football staff; Marshall golf coach Brooke Burkhammer and Thundering Herd coaching legend Bob Pruett;

WVU men’s basketball coaches Bob Huggins, Ronnie Everhart, Jay Kunts, Alex Ruoff and women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg; WVU football coaches Andrew Jackson, Donte Wright, Blaine Stewart and Sean Reagan; and Steve Uryasz of WVU athletics.

“Three years ago, we asked everyone to come together to help save lives and the response continues to be overwhelming,” GameChanger chairman of the board Larry Puccio says. “This just shows the character of the people of this great state.”

Other prominent West Virginians participating include Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez, Youngstown State basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun, NBA champion point guard Jason Williams, former major league pitcher Seth McClung, and former Tar Heel women’s basketball player Jessica Sell.