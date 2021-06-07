Squashing spotted lanternfly populations a daunting yet vital task

By Gabriella Brown, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The spotted lanternfly is tough to miss, but easy to mistake for a colorful moth to those unaware of this invasive species’ short history in the United States.

However, the detrimental effects it carries with it is why entomologists are encouraging people to know what to look for and squash them on sight.

“This is a new pest in West Virginia and it is possible for us to eradicate spot populations,” Kristen Wickert, spotted lanternfly coordinator and plant pathologist for the State Department of Agriculture. “That way, we can slow the spread of it.”

The insect was initially brought to Berks County, Pa., in 2014. The insect had laid eggs on landscaping stone, which was ultimately imported into the United States…

