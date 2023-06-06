Southern Pillar Jeweler hosting Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at The Great Googly Moogly in Fayetteville on Thursday

WV Press Release Sharing

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. – Trey Swartz, silversmith and owner of Southern Pillar Jeweler, will host a June 8 grand opening and ribbon cutting at his new workspace studio at The Great Googly Moogly, 107 Keller Avenue, Fayetteville. The event begins at 11:30 a.m., and the public is invited to attend and view Swartz’s entire collection of works.

Swartz offers unique, one of a kind and customized jewelry, primarily rings, in a very inclusive size range with a variety of precious metals and stones, including locally sourced materials such as river glass and coal. He also conducts workshops and offers private silversmithing lessons to those wishing to dive deeper into the art of jewelry making.

“Trey is very talented and is fulfilling his passion through his new business,” said Mary Legg, business advisor at the West Virginia Hive, who has been helping him with strategy and planning. “The Hive has been privileged to support Trey and we are excited about this major step in his successful entrepreneurial journey.”

