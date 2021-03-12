Social distancing and masks still key in 100% capacity for West Virginia restaurants

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — On Friday, Gov. Justice signed Executive Order 8-21, which increased the capacity limit for all restaurants and bars to 100% of their seating capacity, which was previously 75%. However, the change applies only if social distancing can be maintained between groups that arrive and sit together.

Bars could only increase capacity to the extent that they have physical seating for every patron. No standing room for people to congregate is allowed, according to the governor’s order.

Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said it was somewhat of a surprise that the governor has progressed reopening as quickly has as he has.

“I think I understand his reasoning behind it, for the most part, getting the economy back on and get folks back working,” said White.

White said if people continue to take the right precautions, even though things are opening back up, he thinks it can be done safely as long as people are still willing to make tough decisions…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/social-distancing-and-masks-still-key-in-100-capacity-for-restaurants/article_d326df28-81ee-11eb-9e30-dfb5ca5b5386.html