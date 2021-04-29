Snowshoe’s 2021 summer activities beginning next week in West Virginia

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — With an abundance of activities to do and events to attend, the absence of snow and warming temperatures doesn’t force Snowshoe Mountain Resort into hibernation during the summer months.

The 2021 summer schedule at the resort gets underway on Thursday, May 6 when the Raven Golf Club opens for the season. The next date to mark down is May 21, when the increasingly popular Bike Park and all of the other activities at the resort opens.

Hiking, scenic chairlift rides, off-road tours, e-bike tours, and swimming and paddling are among some of the other activities that are scheduled to begin May 21.

The return of live events this summer, following the loosened COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, means that the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals for 2021 will be held at the resort in September. The event will feature both downhill and cross-countryracing action, with UCI’s season long titles up for grabs. Snowshoe will serve as the lone North American venue on the circuit this season…

