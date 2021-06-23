Small businesses call for support from U.S. Senator Manchin

By Olivia Murray, The Dominion Post

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – A group of West Virginia small businesses launched a coalition Tuesday to call on Sen. Joe Manchin to support a piece of federal legislation that is facing a roadblock in the senate.

The West Virginia Small Business for Democracy Coalition is comprised of more than 100 small businesses in the state. The intention of the coalition is to urge Manchin to vote to pass the For the People Act.

The timing of these small businesses is notable, as they officially launched their coalition the same day as an initial procedural vote on the bill in the senate and as Manchin’s statements on the bill continue to make national headlines.

The For the People Act of 2019, otherwise known as H.R.1, federally addresses voter access, election integrity, election security, political spending and ethics for the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government. The bill expands voter registration and voting access and limits removing voters from voter rolls…

