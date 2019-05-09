Small Business Administration awards West Virginia companies during National Small Business Week

By JOHN MARK SHAVER

NCWV Media

Winners of the year’s Small Business Week awards celebrate their victories. (Submitted photo)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Celebrating the best that West Virginia has to offer, the Small Business Administration honored six of the state’s top small businesses during a Wednesday afternoon awards ceremony.

Held at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center, the ceremony was part of National Small Business Week.

“We are here to celebrate National Small Business Week,” said SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Michelle Christian. “We are honoring all of the small businesses that have risen to a level to achieve accomplishment. … There are multiple awards that we give out today just to highlight all that small businesses are doing here in West Virginia.”

