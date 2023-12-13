Sixth annual New River CTC Invitational Tournament schedule released

West Virginia Press Association

BEAVER, W.Va. – New River Community and Technical College is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated schedule for the 6th Annual New River CTC Invitational! This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place Jan. 2-6, 2024, and will bring together the co-ed basketball talent from local middle schools and high schools in a display of skill, sportsmanship, and competition.

Hosted by New River Community and Technical College, the tournament has become a tradition of the community and serves as the largest fundraising event for the college. The New River CTC Invitational will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

“The tournament is such an exciting event not just for the college, but the community it serves. We are thrilled to extend the platform to local middle schools to further showcase the educational opportunities provided by New River CTC. We are looking forward to being able to celebrate the amount of talent in our area and provide support that goes far beyond the court.” Said Michael Green, Chief of Staff and Vice President of External Affairs.

This exciting mix of teams from middle schools and high schools allows players of all ages to showcase their talent and determination. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the educational and workforce opportunities provided by New River CTC, watch some exciting basketball, and support and celebrate the students and their potential.

The tournament will feature returning All-State Players such as Elijah Redfern from Woodrow Wilson High School, Ammar Maxwell from Shady Spring High School, and Maddie Clark from Wyoming East High School. The 2024 event will also feature the Raleigh County Special Olympics basketball team on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Mark your calendars for Jan. 2-6, 2024, and don’t miss the exciting schedule for the6th Annual New River CTC Invitational! The complete schedule and live score updates can be found on the Tourney Machine app at https://tourneymachine.com/R124165

For more information, visit nrctcf.org