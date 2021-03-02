Sheetz to build $2 million distribution depot, create 30 new jobs in Jefferson County, West Virginia

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. plans to build a $2 million distribution truck transfer station at Burr Industrial Park in Kearneysville.

When completed, the truck transfer station will employ 34 workers. That number includes the creation of 30 new jobs, primarily for truck drivers and delivery assistants. Interviews will begin in the summer of 2021 for positions starting in early 2022.

The decision was announced Monday by Gov. Jim Justice and members of his economic development team.

“Any day when we’re able to announce dozens of great new jobs and millions of dollars of investment coming into West Virginia is a great day,” Justice said. “For years now, Sheetz has been a wonderful partner. We’ve been happy to see them grow all across our state, and the addition of this new truck transfer station is yet another exciting example of how Sheetz and West Virginia are moving forward together with all kinds of momentum.” …

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/sheetz-to-build-2-million-distribution-depot-create-30-new-jobs-in-jefferson-county-west/article_6da3f1a0-6083-5c11-a626-be0c9233ea7d.html