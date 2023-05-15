Shay 5 locomotive cuts the ribbon on Trout Run Bridge as WVDOT reopens Cass to Durbin rail line

Cameron Barkley is one of two men on the Cass crew with direct ties to the railroad and to the area. Barkley’s father worked as a train engineer running Shay locomotives on Cass scenic railroad, and Barkley grew up on the Cass to Durbin run.“He’s one of the old-timers that knows about the railroad and a lot about the Shay engines,” Barkley said. “People seek him all over the place to speak about Cass.”Pennington felt personally responsible to help reopen the Cass to Durbin run.“I think we owe it to the state and to the nation to open this back up so people can see the beauty of the river and this valley,” Pennington said.A Shay locomotive from Cass made a test run over the new bridge in early February 2023. With warmer weather arriving, Cass is ready to start running excursion trains over the reopened rail line.“This bridge is an amazing accomplishment,” said Wriston. “These guys in these yellow shirts, they have memories they’ll be telling their great grandchildren about. This was the project for them.”