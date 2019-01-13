Senator Manchin says West Virginia deserves, needs ‘full-time’ governor

Lindsey Fleming

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin didn’t deny he was thinking about running for governor next year when reporters asked him Friday about a column posted earlier in the day by MetroNews “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval.

Kercheval wrote Manchin was considering a 2020 run for several reasons including a cooled relationship with Gov. Jim Justice. Manchin, who said he hadn’t yet read the column, put the focus on Justice when questioned Friday at an event in Kanawha County.

“All I’ll say is this, the state of West Virginia deserves and needs a full-time governor,” Manchin said. “I’ve held that position and I know what it takes. You’ve got to live it. You’ve got to eat it. You’ve got to breathe it and it’s 24/7. And you don’t have a surrogate running it for you. What I’m seeing now is not right. We’ll see what happens in the future.” …

