Senate President Craig Blair announces re-election bid for West Virginia’s 15th Senatorial District

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Craig Blair announces his candidacy for re-election to the West Virginia State Senate.

Senator Blair is the Eastern Panhandle’s first Senate President/Lieutenant Governor and he is running again to build upon the successes already happening in West Virginia.

Under President Blair’s leadership, the most conservative legislative agenda in West Virginia’s history has been enacted. These achievements include the largest tax cut in history, some of the strongest pro-life laws in the nation, K-12 school choice, the creation of 125,000 new jobs through economic development, and the expansion of broadband services.

“I am deeply humbled by the support and trust the people of the Eastern Panhandle, as well as the people of West Virginia, have placed in me. I’m proud of my conservative voting record, and I’m honored to stand among my strong team as we continue to make West Virginia the place you want to live, work, play, and raise a family. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’re operating at the speed of business in this state, not the speed of government,” said Senator Blair.

Looking ahead to the upcoming session, Senator Blair and his team have plans to enact harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers, continue to control spending and lower taxes, pursue further economic development, improve infrastructure, and demand accountability throughout all government agencies.