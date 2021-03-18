Senate passes bill keeping West Virginia cities, counties from raising minimum wage, other labor standards

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that combs through county and municipal labor ordinances and regulations to make them uniform to state law.

Senate Bill 303 will prevent officials in town, city, and county governments from requiring businesses within their borders to pay more than the state-mandated minimum wage and keeping them from enacting other labor-related ordinances that provide more pay or benefits than defined in state law.

In support of the bill, lawmakers said it would bring uniformity throughout the state, so any business looking to open in the state will know labor regulations, regardless of where the business opens.

Supporting the bill, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said the bill was meant to pre-emptively prevent any cities in West Virginia from increasing the minimum wage from the state minimum wage of $8.75 per hour, leaving that decision up to the state…

