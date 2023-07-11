Sen. Ryan Weld campaign for Attorney General hits six figures in second quarter contributions

Weld Campaign Hits Six Figures in Second Quarter

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, raised more than $100,000 during the second quarter of 2023 in his campaign to be the next attorney general of West Virginia.

Weld’s campaign contribution tally for the last three months bests his opponent by a margin of 5 to 1.

“I am overwhelmed by the support I’ve received less than three months after announcing my campaign,” Weld said. “It is incredibly humbling to have West Virginians from all corners of the state supporting my candidacy – and this report shows the importance of hard work on the campaign trail. We have just started our efforts to meet as many West Virginians as possible and can already feel the momentum.”

Campaign finance reports for the second quarter were due July 7. Weld, a state legislator since 2014, said he will be ramping up his already energetic travel schedule to visit even more of the state while still fulfilling his responsibilities as the Senate’s Majority Whip, chairman of the Military Committee, and vice-chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

“We look forward to meeting with more West Virginians and showing them that I am the proven conservative leader who is dedicated to standing up for our values and fighting for West Virginia,” Weld said. “My service in the United States Air Force and my years of experience in the Legislature have prepared me well for statewide office. I look forward to sharing my story with voters all over West Virginia.”

