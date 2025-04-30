Sen. Capito update on NIOSH

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito provided the following statement regarding her efforts to bring back vital NIOSH services to support the coal industry. This follows the letter she sent last week to Secretary Kennedy, which can be found here.

“Based on conversations I’ve had with folks on the ground in Morgantown and at @CDCgov, I am encouraged that some NIOSH functions for coal miner and firefighter safety are slated to resume with some select staff returning to work this week. But my understanding is that this is temporary so my focus will continue to be on working with @HHSGov on permanently restoring these functions and personnel in the most efficient and effective manner.”