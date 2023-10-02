Seed Sower Inc. secures $500,000 from Appalachian Regional Commission’s INSPIRE Initiative to combat substance use disorder (SUD) crisis

WV Press Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Seed Sower Inc. is proud to announce a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) under the Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative. The award is part of a recently announced nearly $14 million package through ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which addresses the region’s substance use disorder crisis with investments that strengthen services in the recovery ecosystem and helps facilitate workforce entry and re-entry.

The “Expanding Pathways for Recovery and Socioeconomic Mobility” project, made possible by this grant, will harness existing recovery ecosystem partners and resources. It is poised to make a substantial impact in the region, including expanding access to reliable transportation for people in SUD recovery.

This initiative provides Seed Sower Inc. the opportunity to strengthen its commitment to expanding transportation access, bolstering vocational training and employment opportunities, launching mobile recovery support services, and sustaining expanded recovery housing in southern West Virginia.

“I commend Seed Sower for their work supporting the recovery ecosystems in Appalachian West Virginia are integral to bringing our INSPIRE projects to life,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Seed Sower is a great asset in our efforts to address the region’s substance use disorder crisis, and I look forward to seeing how they will help build a strong recovery ecosystem and a stronger workforce for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Jay Phillips

Jay Phillips, executive director of Seed Sower, emphasized the significance of connection in the recovery process. “This INSPIRE award provides the resources we need to create and sustain those connections through a transportation service, mobile outreach, and access to meaningful vocational training and employment opportunities for adults in recovery,” stated Phillips, expressing deep gratitude for ARC’s continued support.

Since its establishment in April 2021, INSPIRE has channeled close to $42 million into 126 projects across 349 Appalachian counties. The allocation of nearly $14 million for Fiscal Year 2023 is projected to benefit 2,178 businesses and equip 9,772 individuals with the skills and resources for fresh opportunities in the workforce.

ARC anticipates issuing a request for proposals for the next round of INSPIRE grant opportunities in early 2024. For more information and resources, visit www.arc.gov/SUD.

About Seed Sower Inc.

Seed Sower Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe, supportive housing, transportation, and recovery support services for adults in recovery from a substance use disorder. For additional information about Seed Sower Inc., and its initiatives, visit: seedsowerinc.org

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.