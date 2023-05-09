Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 1,197 new WV business registrations for April of 2023

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,197 new businesses statewide during the month of April according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Tyler County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through April with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.52% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Lincoln, Mercer and Mingo Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 14 new business entities were registered in Summers County in April of 2023. Lincoln County successfully registered eight businesses. Mercer County reported 50 registrations for the month and Mingo County registered 17 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for April were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 142 businesses while Berkeley County reported 114 new registrations. Monongalia County had 83 businesses register. Jefferson County registered 61 new businesses while Cabell County totaled 61 new registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,090 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023. Berkeley County led all 55 counties with an 18.86% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

All businesses that are registered with the WV Secretary of State’s Office must file an Annual Report each year after January 1. Make sure your business remains in good standing by filing your Annual Report well before the July 1 deadline.

Remember, a third-party vendor is not required to file an Annual Report. The WV One Stop Business Portal makes completing your filing quick and easy with 24/7 access and guest filing that allows you to file without making an account.

File now by visiting the WV One Stop Business Portal at Business4.wv.gov.