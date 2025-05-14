Secretary of State Kris Warner notifies the public of 103 municipal elections scheduled for this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WV Secretary of State Kris Warner has announced that 103 cities and towns throughout West Virginia are hosting municipal elections this year. A list of those municipalities can be found HERE.

Cities and towns will offer early voting and absentee voting. Voters should contact their municipal recorder or clerk to learn about their early voting opportunities. Several local elections may also include levies and referendums for voters to consider.

“We want registered voters to be educated voters when they go to the polls,” said Secretary Warner. “We are encouraging eligible citizens to make sure that they are properly registered to participate in the election.”

Secretary Warner said that registering to vote or updating your current voter registration is simple and easy to do online at GoVoteWV.com. Citizens may also contact their local county clerk. A list of county clerks and their phone numbers can be found HERE.

According to Secretary Warner, a number of cities and towns have unopposed races for council, mayor, clerk, and/or recorder—meaning that there is only one candidate running for that office. Secretary Warner said that he still encourages voters to actively participate in their local election by casting a ballot.

Secretary Warner also wants to remind citizens that any kind of potential voter fraud or election irregularities should be reported immediately to his office by calling 1-877-FRAUD-WV.

﻿Secretary Warner said that his Investigations Division will have experienced investigators working throughout the state during municipal elections this summer. The WVSOS Field Team will also be visiting polling locations in different cities to ensure compliance.

“Election integrity is important to me and to my office,” Secretary Warner said. “If someone tries to commit election fraud in any way, we will catch you. Then we will work with local prosecutors to prosecute the cheaters to the fullest extent of the law.”

Secretary Warner is reminding citizens that information relating to West Virginia elections can be found at GoVoteWV.com