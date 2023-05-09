Second Qualifier for 104th WV Golf Amateur Championship tees off in Parkersburg

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The second qualifier for the 104th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place May 8 at Parkersburg Country Club. Isaac Prine of Parkersburg was the Medalist of Monday’s qualifier with a two under par 71.

Other major presenters include United Bank and The Greenbrier.

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship. There were 28 players competing May 8 for eight spots and two alternates in the Championship. The other qualifying players from today were:

Shane Girman of Vienna, (-1) 72;

Sterling Shields of Mason, (+3) 76;

David Loggins of Verdunvill; (+3) 76;

Matt Gissy of Weston, (+4) 77;

Thomas Williams of Bridgeport, (+4) 77;

Trenton Roush of Point Pleasant, (+4) 77; and

Mike Vanni of Vienna, (+5) 78. The alternates are Bryson Karp of Weston and Even Cole of Elkview. “The second qualifier went well at Parkersburg Country Club and we’re excited about our ongoing partnership with Astorg Auto and Mercedes-Benz for this Championship,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack.

The remaining qualifying dates and locations are:

May 10 at Edgewood Country Club, Sissonville;

May 15 at Glade Springs Resort (Cobb), Daniels;

May 17 at Locust Hill Golf Course, Charles Town;

May 22 at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Huntington; and

May 25 “Last Chance Qualifier” at Bel Meadow Golf Club, Mt. Clare.

The Amateur Championship will take place May 28-31 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96

of the past 103 years.

Click here for today’s leaderboard.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.