Second day results of WV Golf ‘s 20th WV Mid-Amateur Championship released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tuesday morning’s round of 16 at the WV Mid-Amateur Championship featured some of the best amateur golfers in West Virginia, including two-time West Virginia Open Champion Jonathan Clark, four-time West Virginia Amateur Champion and five-time West Virginia Mid-Amateur Champion Sam O’Dell, as well as past West Virginia Amateur Champion and past Mid-Amateur Champion Philip Reale.

The 2023 Mid-Amateur Championship, presented by Pikewood Energy and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), continued to battle adverse weather conditions Tuesday at Williams Country Club in Weirton.

After Tuesday’s Round of 16, the following golfers qualified for the quarterfinals:

Sam O’Dell of Hurricane, 1 up over Josh Arbaugh of Morgantown;

Philip Reale 1 up over Pat Carter, both of Hurricane;

Jonathan Clark of Hurricane 4 and 3 over Bryan Myers of Wheeling;

Chase Wolfe of Charleston 2 up over Woody Woodward of Bridgeport;

Buck Gower of Grafton 4 and 3 over Trenton Roush of Point Pleasant;

Davey Jude of Kermit 2 and 1 over Hunter O’Neal of Bluefield, Va.;

Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot 4 and 3 over Jeremy Vallet of Logan; and

• Christian Brand of Scott Depot 3 and 2 over Brian Anania of Scott Depot. Quarterfinal winners were:

Sam O’Dell defeated Philip Reale in 19 holes;

Jonathan Clark 4 and 3 over Chase Wolfe;

Davey Jude 8 and 6 over Buck Gower;

Christian Brand beat Cory Hoshor 1 up.



The semi-finals will start Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and finals will be completed Wednesday afternoon. Semi-final pairings are:

Sam O’Dell plays Jonathan Clark; and

Davey Jude plays Christian Brand.



Williams’ Head Golf Pro Brian Grogan said, “Even with the challenging weather, we are thrilled to have the West Virginia Golf Association and these outstanding golfers here in the Northern Panhandle.”

