Scott Rotruck joins Orion Strategies’ Pittsburgh office

Release from Orion Strategies:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Scott Rotruck, the former vice president of Corporate Development and State Government Relations for Chesapeake Energy, has joined the Pittsburgh office of Orion Strategies where he will serve as Senior Account Executive for the strategic communications and public relations firm.

Rotruck will be utilizing his decades of experience to assist Orion’s clients in a number of energy and healthcare issues. As a federal lobbyist who has been also been registered in a dozen states, his extensive background will complement the firm’s government affairs practice.

“It’s great to be joining Orion Strategies,” said Rotruck. “I have worked with the firm in a variety of ways over the years and I am really looking forward to now being a part of it.”

Prior to his work with Chesapeake Energy, Rotruck served as Vice President of External Relations for Anker Energy Corporation and President and CEO of the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce. He most recently served as Director of Energy and Transportation Services for Spilman, Thomas and Battle.

“Scott Rotruck will be a tremendous asset to the Orion Strategies team,” said firm principal Curtis Wilkerson. “His experience marries well with the extensive work that Orion has done over the years for the energy and healthcare sectors in multiple states.”

Rotruck is currently serving on the West Virginia Board of Education and was a Trustee of the University of Charleston. He was appointed by four West Virginia Governors to chair several statewide boards, including the West Virginia Tourism Commission, the West Virginia Council for Community & Economic Development and the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin Commission. He has served on many other governor-appointed task forces and on various non-profits, currently including the West Virginia University Alumni Board of Directors, the Education Alliance and TechConnect.

Orion Strategies was founded in 2006 and has offices in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.