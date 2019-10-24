Saturday’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk in Charleston, W.Va., features Blenko Glass Water Bottle

Release from the Alzheimer’s Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk is set for Saturday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. Residents from around the state will join advocates across the world as they participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Donors at this year’s West Virginia Chapter walk who raise $1,000 or more will receive a Blenko glass water bottle. Blenko glass is made in Milton, WV and the glass water bottle has been made since 1938.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s aims to lead the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor. Participants will gather for registration at 8:00 a.m., followed by a brief ceremony at 9:00 a.m. The 1.65 mile walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Registration for the Walk is free; however, every walker is encouraged to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

About Alzheimer’s Disease

Every 65 seconds someone in the country develops Alzheimer’s. With more than five million Americans living with the disease, it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. In West Virginia, more than 37,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and more than 107,000 families and friends are providing care for their loved ones. Visit alz.org/walk for more information on Walk to End Alzheimer’s® and to donate, volunteer or register or the event.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association® is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org® or wvinfo@alz.org or call 800.272.3900 for more information.